Texas man arrested after threatening to shoot up Las Vegas hospitals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Texas man, who identified himself as Nicholas Duran, was arrested days after he called Spring Valley Hospital threatening to shoot up the hospital because he was treated poorly. He also said other hospitals in the Valley were not safe.

The nurse who received the call on Aug. 30 said Duran told her he’d been treated poorly at several hospitals and would return to Vegas the following week, according to the arrest report. He said he would get a machine gun and that a lot of people were going to die when he came back.

Records revealed Duran’s last name was actually Encinias. Duran is his mother’s maiden name. He told police over the phone that that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and psychosis.

The report says he’s currently seeking help “because he does not want to have to hurt a lot of people” and “doesn’t want his six-year-old daughter to live with that for the rest of her life.”

Encinias indicated he travels throughout the country frequently, telling detectives “if he stays in one place, he might go and hurt somebody.” The report says he bragged about the Secret Service and FBI investigating him for making threats.

The incident in Las Vegas is not Encinias’ first run-in with the law. Several incidents were reported around the country, including a recent event in Austin, Texas.

The report indicated Encinias painted his face like the Joker from Batman and walked downtown with a realistic air soft pistol sticking out of his backpack.

Authorities in Austin told Metro said he is well-known in the area and frequently walks around in full military fatigues, telling people he will commit a mass shooting.

In an interview with Austin police, Encinias stated the only reason he had not committed a mass shooting was “because he could not afford a firearm.”

Encinias is currently being held on $500,000 bail at Clark County Detention Center. He is charged with making terroristic threats.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 30 at 9:30 a.m.