LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man accused of leading detectives on a chase while driving an ATV which led to a shooting has been arrested, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident took place on Dec. 20, at 9 a.m. as detectives were following up on investigations in the area of 1st Street and North Mineral Road in Dolan Springs.

Detectives said they saw Edward Angelo, 27, who was known to the agency as having several felony warrants and was wanted in the questioning of an investigation.

When detectives attempted to make contact with Angelo, he left the scene driving away in an ATV.

After a brief chase, the ATV became disabled and that is when police allege Angelo began shooting at detectives.

That is when detectives said they returned fire and Angelo left the scene on foot.

A short time later Angelo was arrested without further incident, police said.

The detectives involved were placed on paid administrative leave as the Kingman Police Department handles the investigation.

Dolan Springs, Arizona is located more than 80 miles southeast of Las Vegas.