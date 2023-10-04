LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A California man accused of attacking and stabbing a man in the parking lot of Circus Circus Manor was acting strange prior to the attack, according to the arrest report.

Omar Alaqqad was seen taking his shirt off and standing on top of vehicles, pacing around the parking lot, and striking a golf cart being driven by a Circus Circus employee with a shovel as he chased it, the report said.

Omar Alaqqad is facing an attempted murder charge. (Credit: LVMPD)

The incident was reported to police on Friday, Sept. 29, around 11:40 a.m. after the chased employee notified hotel security.

The employee told police he got out of the cart and ran away to escape Alaqqad but then observed him striking the hood of a parked pickup truck and then a Chevrolet Suburban, documents stated.

The two men, who had been in the Surburban said they were concerned after witnessing Alaqqad’s bizarre behavior, especially after they saw him take out a knife. One of the men told police he grabbed a crowbar for safety and threw it at Alaqqad which caused Alaqqad to chase him and the two got into a physical fight that resulted in the man getting cut across his forehead. The stabbing victim was able to grab the crowbar and began hitting Alaqqad with it to subdue him, according to the arrest report. Alaqqad lost his two front teeth during the fight.

Alaqqad was arrested and charged with attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon. He was being held on bail but made bail and was released on Monday. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 27, 2024.