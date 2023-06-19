LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death Sunday in east Las Vegas, according to police officials.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials, officers were dispatched to a stabbing reported at the 2900 block of East Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas. There, first responders located a woman who had been stabbed. Emergency medical technicians pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives identified the suspect in the stabbing as Robert Anthony Lara, 29, noting that he and the victim had been dating. Lara was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He faces a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and officials have not yet identified the victim in the stabbing, although that information will be released shortly by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Police ask anyone with information on the deadly shooting to contact police at 702-828-3521 or via email. Additionally, those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or via the organization’s website.