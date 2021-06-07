Man accused of stabbing dog near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of stabbing another man’s dog Sunday near the Las Vegas Strip, according to his arrest report.

Nathan Murrill, 35, was charged with attempted animal abuse, assault and contempt of court, records show.

The incident happened at a bus stop on East Flamingo Road near South Las Vegas Boulevard. The arrest report states that Murrill, who is described as homeless, stabbed a dog owned by another homeless man.

The dog, named Kraken, a 16-month-old Blue Nose Pitbull and Great Pyrenees mix, was stabbed in his chest, the report stated.

Murrill told police the dog attempted to attack him and “felt the dog was hostile as it was barking and snarling,” according to documents. Officers who responded to the scene said the dog appeared friendly and showed no signs of aggression.

Kraken was treated for his wound. Murrill was taken to jail.