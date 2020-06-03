Man accused of shooting police officer due in court Wednesday morning

Breaking News
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man facing charges in the shooting of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer on the Las Vegas Strip Monday night is due to make his first court appearance at 9 a.m. in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Edgar Samaniego, 20, was arrested early Tuesday morning, a few hours after the shooting which happened near the Circus Circus Hotel & Casino.

Police say Samaniego shot Officer Shay Mikalonis while law enforcement tried to break up increasingly violent protests. Mikalonis, 29, who has been on the police force for four years is in critical condition.

Samaniego faces several charges including attempted murder.

