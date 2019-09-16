Man accused of killing UNLV student due to appear in court

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Giovanni Ruiz, 21, the man accused of killing 19-year-old UNLV student Paula Davis, is scheduled to be arraigned in North Las Vegas Justice Court Monday morning.

Davis’ body was found by her father in the family’s van which was parked near Desert Horizons Park on Simmons Street, near Gowan Road. She had been shot twice in the back of the head. Davis told her family she was breaking up with Ruiz, a UNLV grad student, because he was overly possessive.

Davis’ family said she ended the relationship with Ruiz just a few days before the Sept. 6 shooting. According to the arrest report for Ruiz, he bought the gun two days prior to the shooting.