Man accused of impersonating a DEA agent during burglary attempt

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 34-year-old man arrested last week is accused of impersonating a DEA agent.

Kawanta Floyd was arrested by officers responding to a call at about 9:20 p.m. on Thursday. A woman called police to report someone trying to break in at a home just east of Desert Breeze Park in the west valley.

The woman said someone was knocking on the front and back doors, and pulling on the door handles.

According to a Metro police arrest report, officers spotted Floyd walking away from the home in the 3600 block of Hammock Street, and detained him.

As they took him into custody, officers noticed Floyd was wearing a “black hang badge labeled US Special Agent DEA.” A “hang badge” is worn around the neck.

When officers asked him why he had the badge, he said he bought it online and it was just a joke, according to the arrest report.

Floyd faces a charge of impersonating a public officer. Police also found he had outstanding warrants out of the Las Vegas City Jail.

He is currently in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, awaiting a Tuesday court appearance.