Man accused in bicyclists’ deaths set for Feb. 4 preliminary hearing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A preliminary hearing for Jordan Barson, the box truck driver accused of hitting and killing five bicyclists in December, has been reset for Feb. 4.

He will appear before Judge Suzan Baucum in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Barson, 45, was ordered held without bail on Jan. 4 after he was transferred from Mohave County, Ariz., to face charges in the case. Court hearings have been delayed while Barson was under quarantine in standard COVID-19 protocols at the Clark County Detention Center.

He is facing 14 felony charges for a DUI crash that killed five bicyclists on Dec. 10.

The bicyclists were part of a group that was riding from Las Vegas to Nipton. The crash happened on U.S. 95 south of Boulder City.

According to Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, methamphetamine was found in Barson’s system.