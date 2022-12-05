LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian was killed Sunday night when he was struck by a car as he attempted to cross Nellis Boulevard.

The 50-year-old man whose identity was not released was trying to cross the street outside of a marked crosswalk when a 24-year-old driver hit him in a Mercedes-Benz traveling northbound on Nellis, north of Flamingo Road.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police are investigating the crash. Police said the driver remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

Two passengers in the Mercedes-Benz had minor injuries and were transported to Sunrise Hospital to be examined.

The pedestrian’s death is the 142nd traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2022.