Man, 21, dies after being struck by vehicle on Sunset Road

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A 21-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night in the area of Sunset Road and Green Valley Parkway.

According to Henderson Police, the man was crossing Sunset outside of a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a car traveling eastbound. The pedestrian was transported to Sunrise Trauma Center after the 9:10 p.m. crash but died around 3 a.m. Monday morning.

Police said speed and impairment did not appear to be factors in the crash.

This is the eighth traffic related fatality in Henderson this year.

