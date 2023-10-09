LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Grab some coffee and get a mammogram. The Henderson Firefighters Benevolent Association is sponsoring “Coffee with a Cause” to spread the word about early detection of breast cancer.

The Henderson Fire Department is decorating its engines and ambulances with pink ribbons to remind women to take care of their health.

“Coffee with a Cause” is an event with the Nevada Health Centers Mammovan on Friday, Oct. 13 at Dark Moon Coffee Roasters located at 11041 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson and will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Women interested in getting a mammogram will need to pre-register at this link or you can call 877-581-6266, option 1. Screenings are covered by most insurance.