Making the list of states with the least Christmas spirit, Nevada is one of the ‘Grinchiest’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “All I want for Christmas” is for my state to get into the “holly jolly Christmas” spirit! That sentiment is probably on a lot of Nevadans’ minds. Especially after a new report by GetCentryLink.com.

The company says Nevada was ranked the #1 state with the least Christmas spirit! Can you believe that?!

In other words, when it comes to channeling Grinch vibes, Nevada reigns supreme.

Last year Nevada was ranked the #6 state with the least Christmas spirit.

But it’s not just us! GetCentryLink.com put together a list of the States with the most Christmas spirit, Ranked Highest to Lowest:

  1. Tennessee
  2. North Carolina
  3. Utah
  4. Ohio
  5. Alabama
  6. South Carolina
  7. Pennsylvania
  8. Oregon
  9. Rhode Island
  10. Kansas
  11. Maine
  12. New Hampshire
  13. Missouri
  14. Idaho
  15. Vermont
  16. South Dakota
  17. Iowa
  18. Wisconsin
  19. West Virginia
  20. Montana
  21. Washington
  22. Nebraska
  23. Massachusetts
  24. Mississippi
  25. Kentucky
  26. Indiana
  27. Connecticut
  28. Oklahoma
  29. Colorado
  30. Virginia
  31. Maryland
  32. Georgia
  33. New York
  34. Minnesota
  35. Arkansas
  36. Illinois
  37. Wyoming
  38. North Dakota
  39. Louisiana
  40. Alaska
  41. Michigan
  42. Delaware
  43. Texas
  44. New Mexico
  45. New Jersey
  46. Arizona
  47. Florida
  48. California
  49. Hawaii
  50. Nevada

Below is how GetCentryLink.com made the list:

Interesting Finds: 

  • The bottom five states (Nevada, Hawaii, California, Florida, and Arizona) all share a low chance of having a white Christmas. Perhaps the lack of snow points to why it’s harder for these warmer states to tap into their Holiday cheer.  
  • Tennessee has the most Christmas spirit, scoring a top ten ranking in the categories Christmas tweets, Christmas music listening, and Google searches for “Christmas movies.”
  • Alaska scored a sad ranking of 40th overall, but it snagged the #1 ranking in two different categories: Christmas tweets and searches for ‘Christmas Cards’ on Google shopping. 

Methodology:

  • To determine which US states have the most Christmas spirit, GetCenturyLink’s data analysis team put their heads together to compare data in two main categories: online activity and area culture. 
  • We analyzed each category using ten metrics listed below. We finalized our Christmas spirit ranking by calculating the weighted average for each state across all metrics. 

Online Activity

  • Google searches for Christmas movies and gingerbread houses (29%)
  • Google shopping trends for wrapping paper, Christmas cards, Christmas ornaments, and “elf on a shelf” (28%)
  • Number of Christmas songs streamed (14.5%)
  • Number of tweets related to Christmas (7%)

Area Culture 

  • Number of Christmas tree farms per capita (7%)
  • Amount of charitable donations (14.5%)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

