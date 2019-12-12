Making the list of states with the least Christmas spirit, Nevada is one of the ‘Grinchiest’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “All I want for Christmas” is for my state to get into the “holly jolly Christmas” spirit! That sentiment is probably on a lot of Nevadans’ minds. Especially after a new report by GetCentryLink.com.
The company says Nevada was ranked the #1 state with the least Christmas spirit! Can you believe that?!
In other words, when it comes to channeling Grinch vibes, Nevada reigns supreme.
Last year Nevada was ranked the #6 state with the least Christmas spirit.
But it’s not just us! GetCentryLink.com put together a list of the States with the most Christmas spirit, Ranked Highest to Lowest:
- Tennessee
- North Carolina
- Utah
- Ohio
- Alabama
- South Carolina
- Pennsylvania
- Oregon
- Rhode Island
- Kansas
- Maine
- New Hampshire
- Missouri
- Idaho
- Vermont
- South Dakota
- Iowa
- Wisconsin
- West Virginia
- Montana
- Washington
- Nebraska
- Massachusetts
- Mississippi
- Kentucky
- Indiana
- Connecticut
- Oklahoma
- Colorado
- Virginia
- Maryland
- Georgia
- New York
- Minnesota
- Arkansas
- Illinois
- Wyoming
- North Dakota
- Louisiana
- Alaska
- Michigan
- Delaware
- Texas
- New Mexico
- New Jersey
- Arizona
- Florida
- California
- Hawaii
- Nevada
Below is how GetCentryLink.com made the list:
Interesting Finds:
- The bottom five states (Nevada, Hawaii, California, Florida, and Arizona) all share a low chance of having a white Christmas. Perhaps the lack of snow points to why it’s harder for these warmer states to tap into their Holiday cheer.
- Tennessee has the most Christmas spirit, scoring a top ten ranking in the categories Christmas tweets, Christmas music listening, and Google searches for “Christmas movies.”
- Alaska scored a sad ranking of 40th overall, but it snagged the #1 ranking in two different categories: Christmas tweets and searches for ‘Christmas Cards’ on Google shopping.
Methodology:
- To determine which US states have the most Christmas spirit, GetCenturyLink’s data analysis team put their heads together to compare data in two main categories: online activity and area culture.
- We analyzed each category using ten metrics listed below. We finalized our Christmas spirit ranking by calculating the weighted average for each state across all metrics.
Online Activity
- Google searches for Christmas movies and gingerbread houses (29%)
- Google shopping trends for wrapping paper, Christmas cards, Christmas ornaments, and “elf on a shelf” (28%)
- Number of Christmas songs streamed (14.5%)
- Number of tweets related to Christmas (7%)
Area Culture
- Number of Christmas tree farms per capita (7%)
- Amount of charitable donations (14.5%)