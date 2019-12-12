Making the list of states with the least Christmas spirit, Nevada is one of the ‘Grinchiest’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “All I want for Christmas” is for my state to get into the “holly jolly Christmas” spirit! That sentiment is probably on a lot of Nevadans’ minds. Especially after a new report by GetCentryLink.com.

The company says Nevada was ranked the #1 state with the least Christmas spirit! Can you believe that?!

In other words, when it comes to channeling Grinch vibes, Nevada reigns supreme.

Last year Nevada was ranked the #6 state with the least Christmas spirit.

But it’s not just us! GetCentryLink.com put together a list of the States with the most Christmas spirit, Ranked Highest to Lowest:

Tennessee North Carolina Utah Ohio Alabama South Carolina Pennsylvania Oregon Rhode Island Kansas Maine New Hampshire Missouri Idaho Vermont South Dakota Iowa Wisconsin West Virginia Montana Washington Nebraska Massachusetts Mississippi Kentucky Indiana Connecticut Oklahoma Colorado Virginia Maryland Georgia New York Minnesota Arkansas Illinois Wyoming North Dakota Louisiana Alaska Michigan Delaware Texas New Mexico New Jersey Arizona Florida California Hawaii Nevada

Below is how GetCentryLink.com made the list:

Interesting Finds:

The bottom five states (Nevada, Hawaii, California, Florida, and Arizona) all share a low chance of having a white Christmas. Perhaps the lack of snow points to why it’s harder for these warmer states to tap into their Holiday cheer.

Tennessee has the most Christmas spirit, scoring a top ten ranking in the categories Christmas tweets, Christmas music listening, and Google searches for “Christmas movies.”

Alaska scored a sad ranking of 40th overall, but it snagged the #1 ranking in two different categories: Christmas tweets and searches for ‘Christmas Cards’ on Google shopping.

Methodology:

To determine which US states have the most Christmas spirit, GetCenturyLink’s data analysis team put their heads together to compare data in two main categories: online activity and area culture.

We analyzed each category using ten metrics listed below. We finalized our Christmas spirit ranking by calculating the weighted average for each state across all metrics.

Online Activity

Google searches for Christmas movies and gingerbread houses (29%)

Google shopping trends for wrapping paper, Christmas cards, Christmas ornaments, and “elf on a shelf” (28%)

Number of Christmas songs streamed (14.5%)

Number of tweets related to Christmas (7%)

Area Culture