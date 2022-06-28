LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This week, the southern Nevada branch of Make-a-Wish granted another wish for 9-year-old Kaci, who was diagnosed with leukemia 3years ago.

Kaci has always had a sunny outlook on life despite the hardships that she had faced, and she used that outlook when making her wish. Inspired by her love of adventure and the support of her family, Kaci wished to go on an RV camping trip with her family.

“Today is really a celebration for us,” said Kaci’s mom, Asano. “Right now, Kaci is doing great. She still goes in for regular check-ups, but she is feeling healthy and really can’t wait for this trip.”

Kaci and her family in front of the RV for her wish – Source: Make-a-Wish Southern Nevada

On Friday, June 24, Kaci arrived at Dutch Bros Coffee in Las Vegas and was surprised with the RV that took her and her family to Sequoia National Park.

“Getting to witness a child receive his or her wish is always heartwarming, and today was no exception,” said Scott Rosenzweig, President, and CEO of Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada. “Kaci’s excitement when she saw the RV for the first time was infectious. We are so thankful for our partner, Dutch Bros Coffee, for their contribution that made Kaci’s heartfelt wish possible.”

Kaci made the road trip with her mom, dad and twin sister and told Make-a-Wish that she couldn’t wait to go fishing.

“Kaci’s story really stood out to us. We wanted to grant her wish, not just for her, but for her family, as well,” said Dutch Bros regional operator Isaac Schaaf. “The most important part was the family’s joy when they saw what was happening. Our team really showed up today.”