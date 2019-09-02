Officials: 5 rescued, 33 missing after boat catches fire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) — Five crew members on a dive boat were awake and jumped off the boat when a fire broke out early in the morning off the Southern California Coast. Thirty-three others, who were asleep, are missing and feared dead.

Five crewmembers sleeping on the top deck of the 75-foot (20-meter) commercial scuba diving vessel were rescued by a good Samaritan, according to Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Kroll of the U.S. Coast Guard. But he said the passengers who were sleeping below deck have not been accounted for.

The Coast Guard has helicopters, small boats and a patrol cutter in the area for a search-and-rescue operation off of Santa Cruz Island, about 90 miles (140 kilometers) from Los Angeles.

The Ventura County Fire Department said on Twitter that it responded to the fire around 3:30 a.m. A photo tweeted by the department shows a boat engulfed in flames.