Major renovations for UNLV football facilities

Prep football continues to grow in the valley with more players getting looked at by major universities.

The so called “power 5” schools are in the valley recruiting. Scouts and coaches rolled through Las Vegas looking at a strong batch of running backs, but now quarterbacks are in the mix as three prospects can play anywhere.

“We’ve got some kids that can play, 2017 is the best class we’ve ever seen we’ll have 25 division one kids for the class of 2017,” Ray Brewer of the LV Sun said. And they’re all over, kids have committed getting offers, kids getting offers from UNLV, UNR, USC, Ohio State already.”

UNLV head Coach Tony Sanchez is doing things no other football coach has been able to do for the Rebels, raise big money.

According to school president Len Jessup, UNLV has raised over five million for a $25 million dollar football facility and ground breaking that will take place next spring.

Sanchez confirmed the information and says he’s meeting with university officials Saturday morning to get the ball rolling and work out more details.