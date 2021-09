A magnitude 4.3 earthquake that hit in Carson on Sept. 17, 2021, is seen in a map provided by the U.S. Geological Survey.

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck Carson, Calif. and the surrounding area at 7:58 p.m. Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake’s epicenter was located in Carson city limits, near Dolores Street Elementary School.

Still waiting for the "moment magnitude" (most accurate) for tonight's earthquake in Carson. Current estimate is M4.4. Location is just north of the 1933 Long Beach zone. — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) September 18, 2021

Check back for updates to this developing story.