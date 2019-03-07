Magician Vinny Grosso is releasing his new book “Exposed & Fearless”

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The mother of a child who died unexpectedly was arrested Thursday for the little girl's death. According to jail records, 23-year-old Shevhuan Miller was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on three counts of child abuse and open murder.

Miller's daughter, 5-year-old Janiyah Russell, was found unresponsive Wednesday morning around 8:08 a.m. in the 4800 block of Boulder Highway. The child was taken to Sunrise Pediatrics where she was pronounced deceased at 8:36 a.m.