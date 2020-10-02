‘Made in America Showcase’ postponed after Reno company chosen

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Nevada company that was selected to participate in a Made in America Product Showcase at the White House says the event has been postponed.

Curly Wolf, a clothing company that uses western images and desert colors, said the Oct. 5 event is off but will be rescheduled.

The company describes itself as “an American-made lifestyle brand inciting confidence and preserving the Western identity through high quality goods.”

The video below shows some of the company’s products.

The Reno company is owned by Collin Bernard and Christian Webber.

Businesses from each of the 50 states were invited to display their American-made products at the White House for the fourth annual event.

“Over the past four years, President Trump has proudly championed products made right here in the USA,” Special Assistant to the President John Horstman said. “Now more than ever, it is vital to support and promote American businesses, American workers, and American-made products. The President is looking forward to welcoming these great Patriots to the White House.”

Learn more about the brand at the Curly Wolf website or by following them on social media: @shopcurlywolf