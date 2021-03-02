LVMPD holding March First Tuesday event virtually

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is holding its monthly First Tuesday event virtually on Facebook Live March 2 at 4 p.m.

WATCH LIVE HERE ON THE 8 NEWS NOW WEBSITE AND FACEBOOK PAGE

Office of Community Engagement (OCE) Captain Roxanne Burke will discuss what the LVMPD is doing to address issues facing law enforcement and the community, such as homelessness and mental health.

Office of Community Engagement (OCE) Captain Roxanne Burke will talk about what the LVMPD is doing to address some of the most pervasive issues facing law enforcement and the community during the First Tuesday Facebook Live event on March 2 at 4 p.m. pic.twitter.com/tyvkIMsw9j — LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 26, 2021

Captain Burke will talk about creation of the new Mental Health Unit that will partner with mental health professionals to address addiction, mental illness and homelessness.

The LVMPD captain will conclude the virtual event by taking questions from the public.

First Tuesday is traditionally an in-person open house event for residents to visit their local area commands and learn about their community. During the pandemic, LVMPD began livestreaming the event to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.