LVMPD to get $1.1M to speed up processing of rape kits, DNA tests

Las Vegas (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) will receive $1,183,000 in a grant from the Department of Justice to aid the speed at which rape kits, fingerprint, and DNA forensic tests are processed.

According to Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, the LVMPD currently has a backlog of DNA evidence kits and will use $933,421 to pay for overtime to forensic scientists and increase lab capacity to examine DNA samples faster.

This grant will help the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department quickly and efficiently process key forensic tests, including sexual assault kits and DNA evidence left at crime scenes. I am committed to ensuring that our law enforcement agencies have the resources they need to protect all Nevadans.” U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nevada)

Another $249,580 will be used to purchase equipment to help process DNA and fingerprint evidence.