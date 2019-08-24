LVMPD identifies off-duty officer wounded in Aug. 21 shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The off-duty officer wounded in the Aug. 21 shooting near the intersection of Sunking Street and Dole Avenue has been identified as Detective Austin Bone.

The shootout occurred in a neighborhood near Decatur Boulevard and Gowan Road, according to Metro Capt. Nichole Splinter.

Capt. Splinter said one person turned and pointed a gun at officer Bone, there was an exchange of gunfire and Bone was hit.

Three of the suspects were located inside a car in downtown Las Vegas, near Fremont Street. Two had been shot, but police could not immediately update their conditions.

Detective Bone is 33 years old and has been employed with the LVMPD since September 2009.

Detective Bone is assigned to the Convention Center Area Command, Tourist Safety Division. He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident.