LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation is hosting its 6th Annual Lunch with the Sheriff next week.

On Wednesday, July 19, at 11:30 a.m., the LVMPD Foundation will be hosting an opportunity to engage with law enforcement and gain insights into the latest advancements in public safety at Red Rock Casino, Resort, and Spa.

Contributions to the LVMPD Foundation fund impactful programs across Clark County, enhancing public safety and reducing crime, according to an LVMPD release. Its mission is to “support Metro through investments in training, technology and equipment, health and wellness, and community engagement.”

Lunch with the Sheriff serves as a public awareness initiative, strengthening the bond between LVMPD and its communities.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill will address Southern Nevada business and community leaders at the luncheon. Those attending will have the chance to experience exhibits that feature equipment and technology from LVMPD law enforcement units, including:

LVMPD K-9s: Meet trained K-9s assisting officers in de-escalating situations.

Robot Platforms: Learn how Robot Platforms aid SWAT in responding to Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Explosive, and Nuclear (CBRN) incidents.

Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR): Discover the application of ALPR technology in combating crime.

Multi-Plate Scan™: Experience how smartphones function as ALPRs, enabling quick capture of license plate images in the field.

STRAX™ Program: Learn about the deployment of STRAX™ by LVMPD as an integrated tool for public safety, incorporating cameras, ShotSpotter™ Technology, ALPR Systems, and the police dispatch system.

Drones & Unmanned Vehicles – Skyfront Perimeter 8, Autel Evo 2 Dual, Skydio X20, Brinc Lemur S, Ghost Robotics and Skyranger R70: Gain insight into the use of drones and robots – including a robot dog – in suspect monitoring, crime scene investigation, and accident scene analysis.

Fingerprinting & Taser Demonstrations: Live demonstrations showcase the vital role of fingerprinting and tasers in enhancing public safety.

For more information regarding this event, visit the LVMPD Foundation website.