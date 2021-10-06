LVMPD celebrates 48 new graduates during ceremony Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department graduation for 48 new officers was held Wednesday afternoon at the Orleans Hotel and Casino.

The graduates began their training on April 8 and come from eight different states and four countries, including Iran, Mexico, the Philippines, and El Salvador.

The graduating class has 35 males and 13 females who range in age from 21 and 44 years old.

Five graduates have prior law enforcement experience and five have prior military experience.

11 of the new graduates hold a bachelor’s degree, and seven hold an associate’s degree.

In addition to the 48 graduates, two active-duty airmen assigned to Nellis Air Force Base will receive diplomas for completing the academy. The two airmen will take their new training back to Nellis to share with base security forces.