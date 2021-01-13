LVMPD asking for public’s assistance to locate slot cash box burglary suspects

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — LVMPD has received several reports from various casinos and bars that have been burglarized, specifically the slot machine cash boxes that are being targeted. The suspect sits at the slot machine and “picks/manipulates” the locked door to the machine, removing cash boxes and exiting the business.

Northeast detectives need your help to identify the suspect(s) from the description below:

If you have any tips that can assist in this investigation please contact Detective J. Casper at email address J10142C@lvmpd.com, or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at (702) 385-5555. Please reference event number LLV201200122679

SUSPECT DESCRIPTIONS

Hispanic male approximately 5’6 in his mid 30’s or 40’s

Hispanic female, heavyset, with blonde hair wearing a baseball cap.

Hispanic male, approximately 180 lbs., between 5’5 to 5’8, late 20s to 30’s wearing a black

baseball cap, red zip-up hoodie, black t-shirt, dark pants, and tan shoes with light soles.

White female, heavy-set with blue and blonde hair

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION

White Nissan Armada SUV

White Chrysler 300 with low-profile tires and large rims

PREVENTION TIPS FOR BUSINESSES