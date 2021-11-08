LVFR recruits set to graduate Nov. 10, public invited

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A total of seven Las Vegas Fire and Rescue firefighter recruits will graduate on Wednesday, Nov. 10 after finishing up intensive training, which first began on Sept. 13.

The recruits include firefighters and paramedics who have recently joined LVFR.

Each recruit received training in various subjects regarding firefighting, emergency medical services and hazardous materials.

Once the recruits have graduated, their new assignment will begin next week, where they will report to one of 21 city fire stations.

Graduation ceremonies are open to the public beginning at 10 a.m. at City Hall.

The ceremony will also be online for viewing at this link provided HERE.

LVFR & Rescue graduation