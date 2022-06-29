LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sandy Shaw, dubbed the “show and tell” killer for her role in a 1986 murder in the desert outside of Las Vegas, has been granted a pardon by the state Board of Pardons Commissioners.

The pardon, approved unanimously by the board on Tuesday, releases Shaw, 51, from a lifetime of supervision and restores her civil liberties.

Shaw served 21 years in prison and spent almost 15 years on parole after being convicted of first-degree murder for luring James Kelly into the desert where he was fatally shot and robbed.

In 1986, Shaw was 15, a student at Rancho High School, and she had asked a friend to beat up Kelly because Kelly wanted her to pose nude for photographs, according to Shaw.

But the friend, Troy Kell, shot Kelly six times and robbed him.

Shaw was given two life sentences without parole and was put into an adult prison population.

In 2004, the State Board of Pardons and Parole commuted her sentence making her eligible for parole, and she was granted parole in 2007.

After the shooting, Shaw and friends allegedly visited the body several times, giving the grisly episode the “show and tell” tagline.