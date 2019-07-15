LV Councilman tweets intention to introduce HOV resolution

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony said via tweet Monday morning that he plans to introduce a resolution at a Council meeting on Wednesday, July 17.

The tweet says the resolution will ask the State’s Transportation Board to eliminate the 24/7 HOV restrictions on US 95 and I 15.

The same message appears on Anthony’s Facebook page, asking for opinions on the proposal and encouraging attendance at the upcoming meeting.

When asked about the Councilman’s social media posting, the Nevada Department of Transportation said it’s not planning on changing the requirement that cars using HOV lanes have to have at least two people on board 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Spokesman Tony Illia’s statment to 8NewsNow:

“NDOT is not the first state to implement 24/7 HOV operations. California (San Diego and LA), Utah, Washington, and Georgia to name a few have 24/7 HOV operations. Las Vegas is a non-traditional 24-hour town where count data along the corridor show morning commute begins at 5am and volumes continue to grow throughout the day. Volumes fall to pre-commute/off-peak levels between 10pm and midnight. In regards to off-peak safety, during limited off-peak hours, volumes are so low (less than 1000 per lane where capacity is 2,000 per lane; volumes on I-15 between Sahara and Charleston from 1am to 5am are less than 3000 total) the additional lane isn’t needed for mobility. Allowing its use [for general traffic] increases weaving and speed variability, reducing safety and leading to increased crashes. Keeping the lane clear for HOV vehicles during these hours also provides a clear lane for emergency responders, should a crash occur. It also makes it easier to enforce as there will be no question on time of day in relation to an HOV violation. Finally, with the direct connect ramp through the Spaghetti Bowl and the HOV interchange at the Neon Gateway, best practices show that 24/7 operations is most suitable for these scenarios.”

