Luxury accessory brand breaks ground on fulfillment center in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Luxury accessory brand, Tapestry, Inc. has broken ground on a fulfillment center in North Las Vegas.

The New York-based house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands including Coach, Kate Spade New York, and Stuart Weitzman, officially announced the groundbreaking of its new Fulfillment Center in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

This fulfillment center is expected to bring over 400 full-time jobs to the Las Vegas valley by 2029.

“The new North Las Vegas Fulfillment Center is another example of the power of Tapestry’s unique platform, which allows us to scale innovation across our brands and channels and support continued growth,” said Joanne Crevoiserat, CEO of Tapestry, Inc.

“We are delighted to join the North Las Vegas community with this facility which will include cutting-edge technology solutions that enable us to better serve our West Coast customers,” Crevoiserat added.