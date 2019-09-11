Lunchtime is about to get a lot more magical thanks to Hostess

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just a day after Hostess took the internet by storm with peanut butter and pickle sandwich Twinkies, Walmart announced an exclusive launch with the pastry giant that is sure to make your lunch sparkle.

The new, limited edition Unicorn Cupcakes look like someone just took a giant bite out of a rainbow. The bright treats are made of creme-filled yellow cake with pink and purple bits inside, teal and pink frosting and purple sprinkles.

If you’d like to add a little magic to your lunchbox, grab a box of eight at Walmart for $2.97.