BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Garth Brooks called on Baton Rouge over the weekend, and the city responded with an earthquake in Death Valley.

Louisiana State University confirmed that a seismograph was recording on the night when 100K plus fans gathered in Tiger Stadium. The seismograph allegedly showed movement when Brooks played ‘Callin Baton Rouge.’

Videos of the packed-out stands, singing the beloved song went viral on social media. In a press conference the day before the show, Brooks said he knew his hit song ‘Friends in Low Places’ would not be the biggest song of the night.

Brooks posted to his Instagram page that the night in Death Valley was “UN-FREEEEEAAAAKING REAL.” He says the show was better than his wildest dreams.

Next stop, Brooks heads to Notre Dame on May 7, continuing his stadium tour.