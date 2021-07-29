‘Lovers and Friends’ R&B, Hip Hop music festival set for 2022; top’90s artists expected to perform

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A big announcement for R&B and Hip-Hop music lovers, as over a dozen of music artists have signed on to perform at the ‘Lovers & Friends’ music festival at the Las Vegas Festival grounds on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

The performers set to hit the big stage, next spring include: Usher, Lauryn Hill, Ludacris, Ne-Yo, and music group TLC and many more top ’90s artists.

‘Lovers and Friends’ concert lineup poster

The concert will be held at the festival grounds on the corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Blvd.; there will be no parking on festival grounds, the event will only be accessible by walking, rideshare, and the Las Vegas Monorail.

General admission tickets start at $175. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Monday, Aug. 2 at 2 p.m.

For a look at the full festival lineup and ticket information click here.