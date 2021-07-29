‘Lovers and Friends’ R&B, Hip Hop music festival set for 2022; top’90s artists expected to perform

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A big announcement for R&B and Hip-Hop music lovers, as over a dozen of music artists have signed on to perform at the ‘Lovers & Friends’ music festival at the Las Vegas Festival grounds on Saturday, May 14, 2022.
The performers set to hit the big stage, next spring include: Usher, Lauryn Hill, Ludacris, Ne-Yo, and music group TLC and many more top ’90s artists.
The concert will be held at the festival grounds on the corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Blvd.; there will be no parking on festival grounds, the event will only be accessible by walking, rideshare, and the Las Vegas Monorail.
General admission tickets start at $175. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Monday, Aug. 2 at 2 p.m.
