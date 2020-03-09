Louisiana man pulled over for long-expired license plate

SLIDELL, La. (KLAS) — Well, this isn’t something you see every day. A Louisiana man was pulled over in February for a license plate that expired … wait for it … over 20 years ago!

The Slidell Police Department said the man’s tags expired in September 1997.

When the officer spoke to the driver, he simply said, “Sorry, officer. I’ve been busy lately and totally forgot to renew my vehicle registration.”

He then promised he’d take care of it “as soon as he got home!”

Now that is one heck of a traffic stop.