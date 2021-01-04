Lotto players lining up in Primm for chance at Mega Millions, Powerball prizes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jackpots for both Mega Millions and Powerball are over $400 million.

Lines formed Monday at the store just across the California state line at Primm, and people were following social distancing guidelines as they waited for their chance to buy tickets.

The Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday night, and is currently estimated at $432 million.

The Powerball drawing is on Wednesday, and the jackpot is expected to reach $410 million.

(Eric Jungblut / 8NewsNow)

The Lotto Store at Primm is one the world’s busiest lottery stores. The has at least 8 self-serve lottery machines and cashiers in operation, according to its website.

The odds of a single lotto ticket hitting is worse than one in 290 million.