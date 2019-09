Savannah Hart left one of her school’s toy monkeys behind while visiting Buckingham Palace. The monkey was taken on the visit to England.

The 5-year-old and her classmates back home in Australia wrote to the Palace asking if they’d seen “Harriet” the monkey. Take a look at how the Palace responded.

Harriet apparently got some royal treatment during her stay at the palace. Staff made sure she was comfortable and even sent her home with a new friend named Rex.