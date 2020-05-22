Breaking News
Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli plead guilty in college admissions scam; judge weighing whether to allow or reject

FILE – In this April 3, 2019, file photo, actress Lori Loughlin, front, and her husband, clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli, left, depart federal court in Boston after a hearing in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. A federal judge on Friday, May 8, 2020, refused to dismiss charges against the couple and other prominent parents accused of cheating in the college admissions process, siding with prosecutors who denied that investigators had fabricated evidence. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

(AP) — Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty Friday to paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as part of a college admissions bribery scheme, but a judge has not decided whether he’ll accept their plea deals with prosecutors.

