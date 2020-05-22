(AP) — Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty Friday to paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as part of a college admissions bribery scheme, but a judge has not decided whether he’ll accept their plea deals with prosecutors.
Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli plead guilty in college admissions scam; judge weighing whether to allow or reject
