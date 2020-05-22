Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli plead guilty in college admissions scam; judge weighing whether to allow or reject

LAS VEGAS (May 22, 2020) – Wynn Las Vegas announced it will welcome guests back to five of its restaurants beginning Friday, May 29 under Phase 1 of the Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery reopening plan from Governor Steve Sisolak.

With extensive safety and sanitation protocols in place to protect guests and employees, the resort will resume operations at Allegro, Jardin, Lakeside, Mizumi, and SW Steakhouse.