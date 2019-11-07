Looking back at the 1970s in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Every decade in Las Vegas brings change. For all the bell-bottoms and disco that rocked our growing community back then, there were two significant cultural changes that we take for granted today.

You’ll hear from a man who not only was an eyewitness to the history that happened in the 70s – he helped write it! Former Nevada Governor and US Senator Richard Bryan offers his take on the beginning of the end of The Mob as well as the creation of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept.

Nate Tannenbaum has the story, with other angles on the busy decade from John Langeler, Alex Backus and Sherry Swensk.