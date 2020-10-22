‘Look at this bias’: Trump releases video of ’60 Minutes’ interview ahead of Sunday air date

Excerpts from the 60 Minutes interviews with President Donald Trump and his opponent Joe Biden were broadcast today on CBS This Morning

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has posted his full, unedited interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes” on Facebook ahead of the show’s Sunday air date.

The footage shows Trump growing increasingly prickly as anchor Lesley Stahl presses him on the coronavirus pandemic, his slipping support with suburban women and other issues.

Trump tweeted with the Facebook link: “Look at the bias, hatred, and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS.” And he again preemptively criticized the moderator of Thursday’s final presidential debate.

The “60 Minutes” interview starts on a tense footing as Stahl asks the Republican president, “Are you ready for some tough questions?” It only grows more testy.

I will soon be giving a first in television history full, unedited preview of the vicious attempted “takeout” interview of me by Lesley Stahl of @60Minutes. Watch her constant interruptions & anger. Compare my full, flowing and “magnificently brilliant” answers to their “Q’s”. https://t.co/L3szccGamP — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2020

Trump complains, “That’s no way to talk.” He later comments, “You’re so negative.”

In a statement released by CBS News, the network is standing by Lesley Stahl’s interview saying tht “few journalists have the presidential interview experience Lesly Stahl has…”. The full statement is listed below:

The White House’s unprecedented decision to disregard their agreement with CBS News and release their footage will not deter 60 MINUTES from providing its full, fair, and contextual reporting which presidents have participated in for decades. 60 MINUTES, the most-watched news program on television, is widely respected for bringing its hallmark fairness, deep reporting, and informative context to viewers each week. Few journalists have the presidential interview experience Lesley Stahl has delivered over her decades as one of the premier correspondents in America and we look forward to audiences seeing her third interview with President Trump and subsequent interview with Vice President Pence this weekend.” CBS NEWS

Trump faces Democrat Joe Biden in the debate on Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee.