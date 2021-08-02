Long-time NDOT public information officer dies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Department of Transportation announced the passing of long-time employee and Public Information Officer Tony Illia.

According to the release Illia served as the primary spokesperson in Southern Nevada for NDOT since 2014.

“No words can adequately express our sadness or our gratitude for Tony’s tireless work for NDOT over the past seven years. NDOT offers its sincere condolences to Tony’s family, friends, and all who were touched by his kind spirit,” said, Adrienne Packer, Public Information Officer, Nevada Department of Transportation.

Many community members are also expressing their condolences to Illia’s family, including City of Las Vegas Mayor, Carolyn Goodman.

Saddened to learn of the passing of @nevadadot’s @TonyIllia. A mainstay of communications in @CityOfLasVegas for many years. Our sympathies and prayers are with his family. — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) August 2, 2021

No other information has been released at this time.