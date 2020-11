Voters wait in line as the polls open at the Desert Breeze Community Center. (Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Reporter Hector Mejia is on the scene at the Desert Breeze Community Center, one of 125 vote centers in Clark County, and the lines are long.

Here’s a time lapse showing just how many people were waiting to vote this morning in the first hour that the polls were open:

Polls opened at 7 a.m. in Clark County and across Nevada. Anyone who is in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.