Due to coronavirus concerns, Nevada's June 9th primary election is being conducted entirely by mail-in ballots. The Clark County Election Department reminds all voters there are no in-person voting sites for the primary. There are, however, ballot drop off locations.

Desert Breeze Community Center, one of the locations, has had a line wrapped around the building a majority of today. Some voters said they've been waiting up to six hours. 8 News Now's Sasha Loftis has an update live from the center.