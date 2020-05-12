White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds Tuesday briefing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a briefing Tuesday afternoon.

White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, opened the briefing the following statement.

“Hello everyone. I want to highlight 3 critical aspects of President Trump’s response to the coronavirus that have exceeded the media’s expectations and should inspire confidence in every American across this country. Rest assured the Trump administration is working tirelessly to defeat the invisible enemy. First, contrary to some media announcements the United States did not need the 1 million ventilators thus far that the media said we were in dire need of. In fact, it’s encouraging to say that every single American who has needed a ventilator has received a ventilator. And this administration has managed to procure 100,000 ventilators to be manufactured in 100 days. That’s extraordinary. That’s 3 times the amount produced in the average year.” White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany

Regarding, the vice president, she said he has made the choice to keep his distance for a few days. She did not mention how many days he would self-isolate from White House staff.

A reporter repeated a statement made last week by McEnany that it would be “nonsensical” to test all Americans. The reporter noted that yesterday, the administration celebrated testing 2.7% of the population.

The reporter asked McEnany, “In order to reopen 100% of the country, what amount of testing does make sense to you? And what’s an alternative to testing to track and contain the virus to make people feel confident to get back to normal?”

McEnany replied, “Sure. We have to engage in strategic testing, which is what our experts have always said. Look, you have Admiral Giroir, who said ‘It’s a bad strategy to say that you need to test everyone because testing a person now just means they’re negative at this moment,’ a point also emphasized by Dr. Fauci.”

“If you get a test today, that does not mean that tomorrow or the next day or the next day or the next day you might get exposed. Which is why we acknowledged testing is not preventative. What is preventative is wearing this mask. What is preventative is social distancing. What is preventative is washing your hands. These are the measures we need to take to safely reopen, and then we’ll use testing strategically for contact tracing purposes, for example. So that’s the way it should be used and deployed, and I stand by the comments I made earlier,” added McEnany.