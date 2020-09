VEGAS (September 21, 2020) – In honor of those impacted by the tragedy that took place on October 1, 2017, the Vegas Golden Knights are partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive at T-Mobile Arena on October 1 from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. To make a blood donation appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and search sponsor code VEGASGOLDENKNIGHTS, or click here. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

“Three years ago, Vegas faced an unimaginable tragedy. Our community stepped up in every way, including waiting in long lines to donate blood to those in need,” said Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz. “Today, our organization and our colleagues at the American Red Cross are encouraging Southern Nevadans to donate blood for trauma patients, such as those who were in need due to the events of 1 October.”