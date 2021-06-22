US Labor Secretary tours Culinary Academy, touts Biden’s jobs plan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh is no stranger to unions like the Culinary Union 226.

Before he was the Mayor of Boston, Walsh was part of labor unions back east for about 25 years.

Now his focus is on the American Jobs Plan and its impact on our nation’s infrastructure, workforce and families.

Walsh took a tour of the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas on Tuesday.

He describes the importance of retraining people. The convention industry, like many other businesses, will take time to rebuild and won’t be in full swing until next year.

“You think about the convention center business here and across the country … it’s easy to shut it down because you have to shut it down,” Walsh said. “It is harder to get it going. It’s like an old engine … getting it cranked back up again. But I do feel that President Biden is laser-focused on getting our economy going and cranking.”

Walsh said recovering from a pandemic is unlike recovering from a recession — people still have health concerns and child care concerns.

Biden’s investment in child care for families will make a difference, Walsh said.