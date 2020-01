LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Vegas Golden Knights are still on the road to tangle with the Carolina Hurricanes Friday night.

With the Knights being absent from Vegas over the last several weeks, it’s time to check out another local squad. In the latest edition of ‘Striking Gold’ it’s time to see out Vegas’ Junior Hockey team in Las Vegas, the Thunderbirds.

8 News Now Sports Anchor Ron Futrell has the story.