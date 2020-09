LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – Raiders pregame live is a new show debuting on Channel 8 Sunday and throughout the early NFL mornings.

It’s also the Las Vegas TV debut of Super Bowl champion and Las Vegan Brandon Marshall, who will join the 8 News Now sports team each week previewing, recapping the 2020 Raiders season. With new offensive weapons for head coach Jon Gruden to work with, the Raiders look for bigger results.

8 News Nows Sports Director Chris Maathuis has the story.