Restaurant training catered to reopening during COVID-19 crisis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some restaurants opened up this weekend as Nevada officially entered Phase 1. Lola’s Louisiana Kitchen near Summerlin Parkway is opening tomorrow. First, owner Lola Pokorny wanted time to retrain staff with the help of COVID-19 professionals.

Lola and her restaurant team spoke with 8 News Now on how they are preparing to open their doors. She says it is important that customers feel safe their first time back.

“We want to put people’s mind at ease. We believe they need to trust us that we will make a great dining experience, and in turn they will make a second reservations,” said Lola Pokorny, Owner of Lola’s in Summerlin.

A company called Restaurant Hospitality Institute is helping to retrain restaurants like Lola’s. They are teaching restaurants how to prepare now, by emphasizing things like constant and proper hand washing and gloves to prevent cross-contamination.

The Restaurant Hospitality Institute specializes in training restaurant professionals. They have partnered with sanitation consultant, Jimmy Vigilante Consultants, to construct three new classes on preparing restaurant owners and staff to open after COVID-19 closures.

These courses are specifically developed for restaurant restructuring during the COVID-19 crisis.

Assisting fellow local industry colleagues is top priority at this time for the company.

The Restaurant Hospitality Institute has state and SNHD credentials for their COVID-1919 restaurant training program. According to the company, this is the first training of its kind.

The company is focused on being at the forefront of this crisis, helping restaurants reopen in a way that keeps their staff and customers safe.