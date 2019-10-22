Raiders legend Willie Brown dies at 78

Football: Super Bowl XI: Oakland Raiders Willie Brown (24) in action, returning interception for touchdown vs Minnesota Vikings. Pasadena, CA 1/9/1977 CREDIT: Heinz Kluetmeier (Photo by Heinz Kluetmeier /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X21111 )

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Raiders Hall of Fame defensive back Willie Brown has died at the age of 78. Brown played 3 years with the Denver Broncos before joining the Raiders for the final 12 years of his illustrious career.

Brown won a Super Bowl with the Raiders in 1977 and went to 4 Pro Bowls as a member of the Silver and Black. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1984.

Brown remained a Raider throughout his life. He was a coach on the team that won 2 more Super Bowls and he coached some of the best defensive backs in NFL history including Mike Haynes and Lester Hayes.

Brown became the Raiders’ Director of Staff Development in 1995 and remained in that position until his death Tuesday. Cause of Brown’s death has not been released.