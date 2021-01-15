Nevada judge who denied Trump campaign appeal was threatened

CARSON CITY (AP) — Authorities in Carson City are investigating a threat made against a state judge who dismissed a lawsuit last month brought by President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong and District Attorney Jason Woodbury have refused to provide any details into the threat made against District Judge James Todd Russell.

But Woodbury confirmed in an email to The Associated Press that the investigation remains active. He says he’ll decide whether to file any charges once it’s submitted to his office.

Judge Russell is the son of Charles Russell, a Republican who served two terms as governor in the 1950s.