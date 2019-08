Metro Police need help from the public in finding a man who went missing on Saturday.

Police say 84 year old Grover Winkler was last seen in the area of Desert Inn and Sandhill on August 3. Police tell 8 News Now he walked away from a group home late Saturday morning.

Winkler is 5’7″ and 240lbs and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, white capri-style short pants, and white rubber shoes.

If you happen to spot Winkler, contact Metro Police at 702-828-3111.